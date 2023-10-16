Athletic field renovation back on track after delay

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The much-needed renovation of the high school’s baseball field is now moving forward after being delayed due to stormwater issues.

Those issues diverted $2 million from the $3 million project to address other priority projects.

School officials said the team’s season will not be affected because renovations will not start until after the season is over.

The project was part of a $54 million program approved by the school board back in February of this year.

The delay and reallocation of the funds for the updated baseball field left parents and alumni disappointed.

The fields at Johns Island Park are owned by the city of Charleston.

The delay in the project was due to stormwater issues that needed resolution with the city, resulting in a setback and a redesign.

However, the Charleston County School District found additional funds to continue working on the project to fully fund not only the initial phase but all phases of the project.

Even with the delay, the project is still on track with the completion of the entire project aimed for fall of 2024 in time for the 2025 season.

Steve Hamer, associate of facilities management for Charleston County School District said the upgrades will bring the fields to the same standards as the other schools in the district.

“It will include a new irrigation system, new lighting, new fencing, new scoreboard, batting cages, dugouts, some upgrades to the parking there as well as putting in a pavilion and landscaping so that it’s a little bit more pleasing in terms of having pedestrians going back-and-forth between the fields”, Hamer said.

The district is confident that once the permits are approved both the athletes and the community will be happy with the upgrades.

It’s important to note the initial drawing of the project is subject to change.

The district plans to reach out this week to residents near the park to notify them of the start of the project.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.