SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Boyfriend arrested after California sheriff’s deputy found dead at her home

Daniel James Walter, 54, arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Del Norte...
Daniel James Walter, 54, arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Deputy Deanna Esmaeel.(Source: Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was found dead in her home and her boyfriend was later arrested arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing her, authorities said.

The body of Deputy Deanna Esmaeel was discovered Thursday at the residence in coastal Crescent City, California, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel James Walter, who was last seen near Esmaeel’s house on the day of the killing. Authorities in Curry County, Oregon, found Walter’s black Mazda sedan on Friday and he was arrested a short time later, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t say if the 54-year-old suspect had an attorney and contact information for Walter could not be found on Sunday.

Esmaeel was the mother of actor Marty York, best known for a role in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.” Esmaeel had worked as an animal trainer on film sets for decades before making the change to law enforcement in 2021, SF Gate reported Sunday.

York wrote on Instagram Friday that he had been informed of his mother’s death.

“The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengeance, crying,” York said.

Walter was charged in March with unauthorized entry into a dwelling, according to According to Del Norte County court records obtained by SF Gate. It’s not clear whose dwelling he is accused of unlawfully entering.

Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott said his office was heartbroken by the loss of one of its deputies.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers,” Scott said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-26...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash impacts traffic on I-26 eastbound
North Highway 17 has reopened after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
N. Highway 17 reopens after vehicle crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.
Deputies locate missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
The fields at John's Island Park are owned by the City of Charleston and the delay was due to...
Athletic field renovation back on track after delay
The much-needed renovation of the high school’s baseball field is now moving forward after...
VIDEO: Athletic field renovation back on track after delay
A South Carolina man previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles between the United...
VIDEO: South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia