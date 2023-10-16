Construction continues for Johns Island medical center development

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Progress is being made on a new medical office complex on Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

The Charleston Design Review Board continues to look over the finer details of a medical office complex coming to Maybank Highway on Johns Island. They have already approved the concept, and base construction has begun.

Monday night, the Design Review Board will look into more building details for the complex and may approve up to four building designs.

The development construction has already begun by paving out the road for the business park and the right turn lane into the complex from Maybank Highway has also already been paved and striped.

The development is located next to the Angel Oak Animal Hospital. Developers shared at their first presentation of the project that 85% of the businesses will be medically related. The other 15% would be light restaurant and retail use.

City staff has expressed major support for a medical-based complex on Johns Island to serve specific needs in that area. The timeline for major construction of the buildings and opening is still fluid.

