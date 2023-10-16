Cooler than average temps this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon as we kick off the brand new week with cooler than average temperatures. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 60s today, well below the average high of 78°. A weak disturbance will approach the area late today bringing back another round of clouds toward this evening. Those clouds will clear back out overnight leading to a chilly start to our Tuesday with morning temps in the 40s inland, 50s at the beaches. Sunny skies and cool October temps are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Our next storm system will approach late this week bringing a slight chance of a shower late Thursday and a better chance sometime on Friday. A cold front will likely clear the area Friday night leading to a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday with morning temps in the 50s.

TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 67.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 68.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Rain Chance. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Showers Possible. High 74.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky 74.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

