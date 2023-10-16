Four who ran from stolen vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant in custody

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police says all four suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

Officers responded to Long Point Road near Wando Park Boulevard early Monday morning.

Officials said the teenagers fled on foot after the crash. Police were able to detain two of the suspects Monday morning.

Just after noon Monday, Sgt. Ashley Croy provided an update that all four had been caught.

The search for the suspects placed nearby Palmetto Christian Academy under a “Code Yellow” just before 10 a.m. while officers searched the Belle Hall area.

