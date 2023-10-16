How the Israel-Hamas war coverage has affected mental health in kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The war in Israel has surpassed one week of conflict and thousands of Israelis and Palestinians, and a few dozen Americans, have been killed. With this crisis comes a lot of news coverage, and one MUSC psychologist says it could have a negative effect on viewers’ mental health.

Dr. Ghazala Javed is a doctor in the Lowcountry, and she says she compares a lot of what’s going on in the media to what happened after 9/11. As a woman of Muslim faith, she says she found it difficult to explain to her young kids at the time what was going on and why hate crimes continued even after the major event.

The same goes for families across the Lowcountry today.

Dr. Rochelle Hanson, a psychologist at MUSC’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, says a lot of the war videos and coverage can cause immediate mental health effects -- such as distress and feeling helpless and hopeless. As for children, it could cause sleep issues, cause them to be more dependent on their parents and be easily distracted.

Hanson says there’s no reason for young children to be exposed to this kind of content, but kids who are older should be welcome to healthy conversations with parents and have limited screen time.

Javed says what concerns her the most is teaching kids the reason behind there may be a rise in hate crimes post-war.

“I think this will be the biggest fear of minority parents and families,” Javed said. “I mean, it could be a brother or a sister. So, that is what we are going to put our effort into to bring education.”

To learn more about MUSC’s resources, like the Department of Psychiatry or the National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center, click here.

