Moncks Corner man identified in fatal College Park Rd. crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.

Michael Locklear, 33, of Moncks Corner, died from injuries he received in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. He was pronounced dead at a local emergency room.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

