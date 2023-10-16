SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Jeremy Edwin Middleton, 27, is facing four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.
Jeremy Edwin Middleton, 27, is facing four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A tip led to the arrest of a 27-year-old who is facing four charges connected with processing files showing child sexual abuse.

Jeremy Edwin Middleton, 27, is facing four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest on Wednesday. The arrest came after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Middleton, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.

Each count is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A judge has set bond at $5,000 on each count for a total of $20,000, jail records state. As of Monday afternoon, Middleton’s bond was posted at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

