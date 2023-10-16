SC Lottery
Police: Bicyclist killed in Dorchester Rd. crash

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

The crash happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Dorchester Road near the Sonic Drive-In, according to an incident report.

A car was traveling on Dorchester Road when it struck a person on a bicycle, the report states. The bicyclist died at the scene.

It’s unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

