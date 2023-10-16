SC Lottery
Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department is responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort on Sunday night.

They say the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on a bicycle on 192 Robert Smalls Pkwy.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area as the South Carolina Highway Patrol has been called to investigate, the police department says.

They ask that drivers avoid the area until midnight.

It is unclear if there were any injuries from the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

