SC gas prices continue to fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 10 cents over the past week to an average of $3.06 per gallon.

The 9.8 cent drop makes gas prices 33.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 27.4 cents lower than one year ago.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in the state was priced at $2.52 while the most expensive was $3.75, a difference of $1.23 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $2.52 per gallon.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall - with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined. While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months. Some areas of the Great Lakes could see a price cycle in the next few weeks, which is typical after long declines as stations often pass along the drops there faster than anywhere else. I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do the way things stand now.”

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 11.3 cents over the past week to an average of $3.55 per gallon. The national average is down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of diesel dropped 6.8 cents to an average of $4.41 per gallon.

