Senator Tim Scott to file for SC Presidential Primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Tim Scott, the junior Republican senator from South Carolina, will be in Columbia on Monday to formally file for the 2024 South Carolina Presidential Primary ballot.

Scott will then be holding a meet and greet event for voters at 11:30 a.m.

“Since launching my campaign for President, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” Scott said. “We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies. I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First In The South primary and all the way to the White House.”

