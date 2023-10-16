SC Lottery
St. Johns High School athletic fields renovation project back on track

A project to renovate the baseball and softball fields for St. Johns High School is finally moving forward after being delayed because of stormwater issues.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to renovate the baseball and softball fields for St. Johns High School is finally moving forward after being delayed because of stormwater issues.

The project was part of a $54 million program approved by the Charleston County School Board back in February. The Charleston County School District was able to find additional funds to continue working on the project to fully fund not only the initial phase but all phases of the project.

Steve Hamer, the associate of facilities management for the district, says once the permits are approved, he is confident the athletes and community will be happy with the updates.

“If you look throughout the district of how long it takes to go from idea of intention to final completion of the project, it takes quite a while,” he said. “So, we’re still trying to push this as quickly as we can and again, I am really happy that we got a good design a good vision of how we want to have this end up.”

Despite the delay, the project is still on track to be completed by the fall of 2024 in time for the 2025 season.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

