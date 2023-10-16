State troopers investigate deadly crash involving bicyclist in Beaufort County

SC Lottery
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night in a crash in Beaufort County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Robert Smalls Parkway near Burton Hill Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

He said a 2015 Mercedes collided with a bicycle. The cyclist died from their injuries in the crash, Pye said. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the cyclist.

The crash remained under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

