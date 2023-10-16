SC Lottery
Sullivan’s Island gets new environmental opportunity through partnership

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island has opened a new drop-off composting site for residents to use.

The new site will allow residents to recycle food scraps for free through a partnership with the city of Charleston, Charleston County, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island with a program called Charleston Composts.

The new drop-off site is at 1921 I’On Avenue, located between the Edgar Allen Poe Library and the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. All scraps turned in to that facility will be sent to the Bees Ferry Compost Facility.

Those interested in utilizing this new composting facility must sign up through Charleston’s website. There is a form to be filled out that will grant access to the site for participants.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

