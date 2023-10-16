SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Surfer suffers leg injury in possible shark attack at beach near San Francisco, police say

Shark
A shark attack was suspected after a surfer said something bit his leg.(NOAA | Cropped NOAA / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A surfer suffered a leg injury in a possible shark attack off the California coast just south of San Francisco, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called Friday afternoon following reports that someone had been bitten by a shark, the Pacifica Police Department said.

They found a 52-year-old man who said he had been surfing at Linda Mar Beach “when something bit his lower leg causing injury,” said a police statement Saturday.

“The surfer was able to exit the water and call for medical assistance,” the statement said. “The victim could not see what bit his leg and could not confirm if it was a shark.”

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition wasn’t known Sunday.

The incident occurred about two weeks after a swimmer was reported missing near Point Reyes National Seashore, northwest of San Francisco Bay, after witnesses reported seeing a shark in the water. The man has yet to be found, SF Gate reported Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it could not confirm whether the swimmer’s disappearance was related to a shark attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-26...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash impacts traffic on I-26 eastbound
North Highway 17 has reopened after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
N. Highway 17 reopens after vehicle crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.
Deputies locate missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Police says two teenagers are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested, stolen vehicle crashed in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Police says two teenagers are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday...
VIDEO: Two arrested, stolen car crashed in Mount Pleasant
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments over a proposed gag order in Trump’s US election interference case
Ignacio Serricchio, left, and Mark Goddard arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Lost in...
Mark Goddard, who played Don West on ‘Lost in Space,’ dies at 87