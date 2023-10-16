SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say

The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.(Gray News, file)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A Central Preston Middle School teacher was arrested and charged with child abuse after police say she allegedly taped a student’s mouth shut and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

Cassandra Sisler, 43, was arrested on Friday in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month.

The victim told police Sisler put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

Brad Martin, the Preston County Schools superintendent, said they’re aware of the accusations and contacted the appropriate authorities.

It’s unclear if Sisler is still employed by the Preston County Board of Education.

Superintendent Martin said he wouldn’t comment on the status of her employment during the investigation into her alleged misconduct.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-26...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash impacts traffic on I-26 eastbound
North Highway 17 has reopened after a vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.
N. Highway 17 reopens after vehicle crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.
Deputies locate missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge weighing gag order on Trump in 2020 election case says prosecutors’ proposal may be too broad
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie...
FBI report: Violent crime decreases to pre-pandemic levels, but property crime is on the rise
Tim Scott, the junior Republican senator from South Carolina, will be in Columbia on Monday to...
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott to file for SC Presidential Primary