Two arrested, stolen vehicle crashed in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Police says two teenagers are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police says two teenagers are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

Officers responded to Long Point Road near Wando Park Boulevard early Monday morning.

Officials said the teenagers fled on foot after the crash. Two others are possibly at large.

Police say it is unknown if they are armed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

