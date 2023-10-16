SC Lottery
Viewers share photos of their furry friends on Global Cat Day

Athena snuggles with a stuffed animal.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is Global Cat Day, a day meant to celebrate feline friends and the long history they have shared with their human counterparts.

The group Alley Cat Allies, the sponsor of Global Cat Day, states the theme of this year’s day is “Cats Are Community,” which it calls “a rallying call of this global truth: Cats have lived alongside people for thousands of years, have a place in our communities, and are beings of inherent value who deserve to be protected.”

DaysoftheYear.com states the day began as National Feral Cat Day in 2001 to raise awareness about the problem of feral cats and promote more neuter and release options.

It eventually evolved into Global Cat Day back in 2017, it states.

