WATCH LIVE: N. Charleston Police officer to describe saving child’s life at accident scene

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston Police officer’s quick thinking is being credited for helping save the life of a baby who fell out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 26 earlier this month.

That officer, PFC Jason Marzan, is scheduled to speak to reporters Monday morning at 11 a.m. about the incident.

An incident report states Marzan responded to the I-26-Ashley Phosphate Road exit ramp at mile marker 209 at approximately 10 a.m. on Oct. 10, where the incident had been reported, to assist the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Marzan reported the baby’s right arm had been severed just above the elbow and he applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding, an incident report states. Charleston County EMS arrived within minutes and Marzan was able to recover the severed arm. EMS took the child to an area hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

