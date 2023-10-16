WATCH LIVE: SC Ports leader to deliver ‘State of the Port’ address

SC Lottery
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The leader of the South Carolina Ports Authority will deliver her second State of the Port address Tuesday morning.

South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin will discuss the ports’ continued growth and her plan to foster additional growth and capacity going forward.

She is scheduled to deliver the address Monday at 12:30 p.m.

During her first report last October, she revealed that eleven of the past 12 months had been record-breaking months in terms of volume, leading Charleston to move up a slot to eighth in the nation.

A 2023 SC Ports’ Economic Impact Study found that port activities support one in nine jobs in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

