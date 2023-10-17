SC Lottery
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in church parking lot

The shooting happened on Sunday.
By Brad Dickerson, David Whisenant and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old child is in stable condition after an accidental shooting at a church in Burke County, North Carolina.

Deputies received the call about a gunshot wound at River Valley Baptist Church in Morganton shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency communications told responding officers that the victim was a 2-year-old child who had been shot in the head, according to department officials.

The child was airlifted to CMC Main in Charlotte. Deputies said the child was undergoing surgery and was in critical condition.

The pastor of the church said it was his gun, and it was his son who was shot.

“It did go in behind his ear, but it went across the corner on the lower side instead of going through the brain,” Rev. Adam Vines said. “His talking, communications, his moving ability, all of that part is still intact.”

The pastor said the weapon was in the back of his van, and one of his sons got a hold of it and accidentally shot his brother.

Church members said they’ve been praying constantly since the shooting.

“It was an accident that went on and two children involved, and we’ve just been in prayer all night long for the church and the families of the church. We’re still in prayer about it, and God’s working,” Kevin Barlow said.

Vines also said God is working in this tragedy, and he’s asking for prayer for both of his sons, including the one who he says accidentally fired that shot.

“He is, he’s in shock for the most part. I have not had a chance to talk with him much today,” the pastor said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

