Berkeley Co. School board member questions legality of administration decision

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Legalities of a Berkeley County School District decision are in question as one board member says what the people voted for in the penny sales tax isn’t what they’re getting.

Berkeley County taxpayers voted last year to bring a K-8 school to Nexton and an elementary school to the Jedburg area. Now, the district has other plans in mind.

“Which was in direct violation of the ballot,” David Barrow, board member-at-large for Berkeley County School District, said. “Now, the question is was that change lawful or unlawful?”

The K-8 school will now be a middle school in Nexton instead and the elementary could go from Jedburg to Black Tom Road.

“This is on the administration for them to explain the rationale and the reasoning,” Barrow said.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner says Nexton Elementary has relieved overcrowding this year since the Carolyn Lewis School opened and after adding mobile units. The population now sits at 976, which is almost 70 students fewer than in May.

Tanner says Berkeley County Council voted they could not build a school in the Jedburg area after hearing community feedback, which forced them to move the elementary school.

She also referenced a Feb. 7 board meeting where these changes were presented, which also included a renovation to Hanahan Middle School. Barrow was the only board member who voted against it.

“But we need to have something in writing from the attorney general,” Barrow said. “An attorney general’s opinion that yes, it’s legal.”

Barrow says he’s tried contacting the attorney general’s office for months with no luck.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle provided the following statement regarding the school district’s decision:

By law, our office cannot give legal advice except in very specific circumstances. Our office does issue opinions, but only when requested by certain elected officials and boards. When it’s a board, a single member cannot receive an opinion. If a school board requests an opinion, the request must come from the entire board or its attorney.

Barrow says the legal advice is needed before they move forward.

“Without the knowledge or the consent of the board, the administration, I think, is overstepping and has overreached their authority,” Barrow said.

The board voted on Monday night’s meeting to amend this vote to seek legal advice before the preconstruction fees for these projects can be approved. There’s no telling when it will be back on a board agenda at this time.

The district’s Chief Operating Officer, Adam Davis, says they hope to have all three projects finished by August 2026. There’s no word on when construction will start.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.