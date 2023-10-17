SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district

Dr. Eric Gallien says he will fight to keep his job as district superintendent
Dr. Eric Gallien has decided to withdraw a settlement and separation proposal that would have him leave the Charleston County School District.
By Steven Ardary and Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent sent a letter to the Board of Trustees Tuesday announcing he was withdrawing his proposal to leave the district on the same day a meeting was scheduled to consider the plan.

In a letter dated Monday, Dr. Eric Gallien notified his attorney of his decision to rescind the proposal, stating he is “deeply conflicted” and continues to struggle with the recent decision, which he said, “came on the heels of conversations with my family and medical advisors who expressed concern regarding how this process may affect my health moving forward.”

“The more I have reflected on this matter, the more I recognize the deep bond I share with our community, and how this decision was made without fully considering the implications it may have on the community, and most importantly our scholars,” Gallien wrote.

Gallien’s contract began on July 1. But the school board placed him on paid administration leave on Sept. 25 pending the outcome of an internal investigation after a district employee complained of a “hostile work environment.”

READ MORE: Community, school board members rally against Charleston Co. Board of Trustees

In the letter to his attorney, Gallien said his mother was moved to tears at a recent community luncheon by “the overwhelming of love, support, hope and encouragement” they received.

“After reflecting on that very special moment, I have come to realize that the sacred trust our community has placed in me, is something I cannot turn my back on. Simply put, the Charleston County community has shown me how this is much bigger than myself, and how my initial decision to enter into these negotiations may have been premature,” he wrote. “My request for you to withdraw our proposal, is to allow me the opportunity to further contemplate this very important decision and engage in open and honest conversations with the community who have invested so much faith in me.”

The board was set to consider Gallien’s proposal to separate from the district during a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, Gallien filed a lawsuit against the district alleging district policies and the school board of trustees hamper his ability to effectively do his job.

Community members and some school board members gathered Monday night and continued to question decisions the board has made in recent weeks.

The agenda for the meeting, as of shortly before noon Tuesday, states the board will “review a proposed settlement agreement and release from Dr. Eric Gallien.” Board members planned to go into executive session to review the proposal.

Gallien’s legal team has notified the school board of his decision to rescind the proposal, but the school board has not yet made a public statement about that letter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Mount Pleasant Police says all four suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle...
Four who ran from stolen vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant in custody
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.
Moncks Corner man identified in fatal College Park Rd. crash
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident

Latest News

A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a chase in a U-Haul truck.
Man charged after Dorchester County chase, deputies say
A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a chase in a U-Haul truck.
VIDEO: Man charged after Dorchester County chase, deputies say
Areas of Orangeburg and Dorchester counties are under boil water advisories because of...
Parts of Orangeburg, Dorchester counties under boil water advisory
Areas of Orangeburg and Dorchester counties are under boil water advisories because of...
VIDEO: St. George residents under boil water advisory