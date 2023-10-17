Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent sent a letter to the Board of Trustees Tuesday announcing he was withdrawing his proposal to leave the district on the same day a meeting was scheduled to consider the plan.

In a letter dated Monday, Dr. Eric Gallien notified his attorney of his decision to rescind the proposal, stating he is “deeply conflicted” and continues to struggle with the recent decision, which he said, “came on the heels of conversations with my family and medical advisors who expressed concern regarding how this process may affect my health moving forward.”

“The more I have reflected on this matter, the more I recognize the deep bond I share with our community, and how this decision was made without fully considering the implications it may have on the community, and most importantly our scholars,” Gallien wrote.

Gallien’s contract began on July 1. But the school board placed him on paid administration leave on Sept. 25 pending the outcome of an internal investigation after a district employee complained of a “hostile work environment.”

In the letter to his attorney, Gallien said his mother was moved to tears at a recent community luncheon by “the overwhelming of love, support, hope and encouragement” they received.

“After reflecting on that very special moment, I have come to realize that the sacred trust our community has placed in me, is something I cannot turn my back on. Simply put, the Charleston County community has shown me how this is much bigger than myself, and how my initial decision to enter into these negotiations may have been premature,” he wrote. “My request for you to withdraw our proposal, is to allow me the opportunity to further contemplate this very important decision and engage in open and honest conversations with the community who have invested so much faith in me.”

The board was set to consider Gallien’s proposal to separate from the district during a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, Gallien filed a lawsuit against the district alleging district policies and the school board of trustees hamper his ability to effectively do his job.

Community members and some school board members gathered Monday night and continued to question decisions the board has made in recent weeks.

The agenda for the meeting, as of shortly before noon Tuesday, states the board will “review a proposed settlement agreement and release from Dr. Eric Gallien.” Board members planned to go into executive session to review the proposal.

Gallien’s legal team has notified the school board of his decision to rescind the proposal, but the school board has not yet made a public statement about that letter.

