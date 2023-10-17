Classroom Champions: Second grade teacher needs items to teach about patterns

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A teacher at a Mount Pleasant elementary school is looking for specific supplies to help her students learn geometric patterns and engage in flexible seating.

Stephanie Haecherl has been teaching for 17 years, and she says she has loved every minute of it.

With almost 1,000 students, Haecherl says her school at Carolina Park Elementary is like a big family and they work hard to support one another. She says teachers work hard to make sure their students have everything they need and it’s a real community.

Haecherl says there are things, as a community, they can still continue to work on in the field of education, however she sees good things happening in the field every day like meeting individual needs and personalizing learning.

“We really look to give kids the hands-on, the kinesthetic, the tactile learning that they need the visual, just really trying to meet every student where they are and make sure their needs can be met,” Haecherl says.

From teaching kindergarten, first and second grade to even working with 3rd-5th grade students in a grant writing program, Haecherl says she really enjoys teaching the younger grades because they’re so hungry for knowledge. She says it creates a great platform for nurturing their natural curiosities and asking questions about the world they live in.

Haecherl says for her second graders she really wants them to build a good foundation for number sense. The math manipulative Haecherl is asking for are “VersaTiles” which she says is a great system for math that uses number sense and geometric patterns and allows students to work with their peers in a buddy system to self-check their work.

“So it’s a pretty amazing little kit that really helps students when they’re working in stations and working independently and working with their colleagues and with their peers in the classroom,” Haecherl says.

Just last week, Haecherl was able to get the funding for her “VersaTiles” however she still needs donations for her Flexible seating project. Haecherl says flexible seating gives her students choices in where they conduct their learning with their peers for independent reading or activities. She says having them come to class every day comfortable and ready to learn makes the kids excited about the day ahead of them.

“And they feel empowered because they’re not just sitting at a desk and you know students need to move and really when they’re able to move and they’re allowed choice and decisions in their learning, they really do produce better work,” Haecherl says.

Haecherl says above all they really are a school family and it’s all about giving them foundational skills to move on to the next grade. She needs $400 to complete this project, and if you’d like to donate and become a Classroom Champion for this amazing teacher you can donate here.

