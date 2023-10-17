Coastal Carolina picked 12th in preseason Sun Belt Coaches Poll
NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 12th in the 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday afternoon.
James Madison was the top pick to win the conference with 176 total points and seven first-place votes. App State was picked second with 159 points, while Old Dominion was picked third with 154 points and one first-place vote. Southern Miss was fourth with 148 points and Louisiana rounded out the top five with 136 points and two first-place votes.
South Alabama picked up two first-place votes and 129 points to lead off the second five teams. Marshall followed with 119 points with Troy picking up 91 points. Arkansas State was picked to finish ninth with 84 points and Texas State was 10th with 72 points.
Georgia State finished just in front of CCU with 69 points with the Chants (59 pts.) in front of Georgia Southern (42 pts.) and ULM (32 points).
CCU’s season will begin Monday, Nov. 6, with Piedmont visiting the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
The 2023-24 Coastal Carolina basketball tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets are $135 per seat. For fans interested in purchasing tickets, call the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347 TIXX (8499), email at tickets@coastal.edu or go online at www.GoCCUSports.com/tickets.
2023-24 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
- James Madison (7) – 176 points
- App State (2) – 159 points
- Old Dominion (1) – 154 points
- Southern Miss – 148 points
- Louisiana (2) – 136 points
- South Alabama (2) – 129 points
- Marshall – 119 points
- Troy – 91 points
- Arkansas State – 84 points
- Texas State – 72 points
- Georgia State – 69 points
- Coastal Carolina – 59 points
- Georgia Southern - 42 points
- ULM – 32 points
- 2023-24 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year
- Austin Crowley, Southern Miss
- 2023-24 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference
- First Team
- Austin Crowley, Southern Miss
- Terrence Edwards, Jr., James Madison
- Donovan Gregory, App State
- Chaunce Jenkins, Old Dominion
- Christyon Eugene,
- Troy Themus Fulks, Louisiana
- Second Team
- Tyrell Jones, South Alabama
- Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall
- Tyreke Locure, ULM
- Dwon Odom, Georgia State
- Obinna Anochili-Killen, Marshall
- Third Team
- Terrance Ford, Jr., Arkansas State
- Brenden Tucker, Georgia State
- CJ Huntley, App State
- Freddy Hicks, Arkansas State
- Aamer Muhammad, Troy
