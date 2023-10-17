Coastal Carolina picked 12th in preseason Sun Belt Coaches Poll

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 12th in the 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday afternoon.

James Madison was the top pick to win the conference with 176 total points and seven first-place votes. App State was picked second with 159 points, while Old Dominion was picked third with 154 points and one first-place vote. Southern Miss was fourth with 148 points and Louisiana rounded out the top five with 136 points and two first-place votes.

South Alabama picked up two first-place votes and 129 points to lead off the second five teams. Marshall followed with 119 points with Troy picking up 91 points. Arkansas State was picked to finish ninth with 84 points and Texas State was 10th with 72 points.

Georgia State finished just in front of CCU with 69 points with the Chants (59 pts.) in front of Georgia Southern (42 pts.) and ULM (32 points).

CCU’s season will begin Monday, Nov. 6, with Piedmont visiting the HTC Center for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

2023-24 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

James Madison (7) – 176 points

App State (2) – 159 points

Old Dominion (1) – 154 points

Southern Miss – 148 points

Louisiana (2) – 136 points

South Alabama (2) – 129 points

Marshall – 119 points

Troy – 91 points

Arkansas State – 84 points

Texas State – 72 points

Georgia State – 69 points

Coastal Carolina – 59 points

Georgia Southern - 42 points

ULM – 32 points

2023-24 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Austin Crowley, Southern Miss

2023-24 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference

First Team

Austin Crowley, Southern Miss

Terrence Edwards, Jr., James Madison

Donovan Gregory, App State

Chaunce Jenkins, Old Dominion

Christyon Eugene,

Troy Themus Fulks, Louisiana

Second Team

Tyrell Jones, South Alabama

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall

Tyreke Locure, ULM

Dwon Odom, Georgia State

Obinna Anochili-Killen, Marshall

Third Team

Terrance Ford, Jr., Arkansas State

Brenden Tucker, Georgia State

CJ Huntley, App State

Freddy Hicks, Arkansas State

Aamer Muhammad, Troy

