Community, school board members rally against Charleston Co. Board of Trustees

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The community is continuing to take a stand against decisions made by the Charleston County School Board of Trustees last month.

The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave on Sept. 25.

Since then, community members, principals and school board members have been voicing their concerns over the superintendent’s suspension. A group met in Hollywood to help spread the word about actions taken by the board, ahead of Tuesday night’s special called meeting. The agenda states the board has plans to “review the proposed settlement agreement and release from Dr. Gallien.”

Charleston County Board of Trustees member Courtney Waters said she received notice Monday afternoon that the special called board meeting would be held to consider terms to release Gallien from his contract. However, in a letter written by Gallien read at Monday’s meeting, he made it clear he is standing firm in his commitment to serving Charleston County.

“He stated that he doesn’t actually want to enter into negotiations to end his contract,” Waters said, “I know this has been very tough on him, it would be tough for everyone, especially when they’re feeling pressure and feeling like they’re not wanted.”

In that letter, Gallien said the Charleston County community has shown this fight is bigger than himself, and that the support he’s received has moved him to reevaluate his decision to cut ties with the district.

“I have come to realize that the sacred trust our community has placed on me is something I cannot turn my back on,” The letter reads, “..the more I have reflected on this matter, the more I realize the deep bond I share with this community.”

Monday’s meeting was about more than Superintendent Gallien, Rev. Nelson Rivers, the National Vice President of the National Action Network, said. They want to spread the word about “Movement 400,” an effort to mobilize the community against the actions of the District’s Board of Trustees, who Nelson said doesn’t want independent black leadership running the district.

“We got started because of the injustices of the board against black children, poor children, brown children, and just people,” Nelson said, “And that won’t change, this board is not going to change who they are until we change the board.”

Nelson said politics have financed a takeover of the school board, and the community needs to be aware, and take action.

“They never meant to have a black superintendent, that’s not what they want. They want a white person who will say yes to racism, yes to antisemitism, yes to bigotry, yes to anti-gay works.” Nelson said.

Some ways the community can get involved were discussed during Monday’s meeting, including calling or emailing board members, attending meetings and wearing green in solidarity with principals.

Ed Kelley was the only Board of Trustees member who responded to a request for comment. He said it was his first time hearing about Monday night’s meeting or “Movement 400.”

Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the district’s headquarters at 75 Calhoun St.

