CSU picked 8th in Big South preseason poll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball were picked to finish eighth in the Big South Preseason Poll on Tuesday, the Big South Conference announced at the annual media day for the league.

Taje’ Kelly took home preseason honors as well, as he was named to the Preseason All-Big South list as a Second Team selection. The honor comes as the first preseason honor for the junior forward but was named to the All-Freshman team after a standout freshman season.

Kelly was one of just two Bucs to play in all 31 contests and ranked sixth in the league in offensive rebounds per game. He also recorded three double doubles this past season, ranking in the top ten in that category as well.

Charleston Southern will open the conference season in the Buc Dome as they play hosts to Presbyterian Jan. 3. A two-game road trip ensues with trips to Longwood (Jan. 6) and Gardner-Webb (Jan. 10) before the Bucs head back home to host USC Upstate three days later.

High Point comes next on the 20th as that one will be played on the road before the 24th sees CSU host Winthrop and the 27th sees them host UNC Asheville. A trip to Radford (Jan. 31) stands as the last game before the schedule flips back over and everyone plays each other one more time.

The month of February opens with Longwood making a return trip to the Buc Dome (Feb. 3) before a trip to Winthrop (Feb. 7) comes next for CSU. The Bucs then play hosts to Gardner-Webb (Feb. 14) before trips to UNC Asheville (Feb. 17) and USC Upstate (Feb. 21). The final two February affairs find Charleston Southern hosting High Point (Feb. 24) and Radford (Feb. 28) before the lone March regular season tilt stands as a return trip to Presbyterian on the second of the month.

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll (First place votes)

1. UNC Asheville (16) 166

2. Radford (1) 132

3. Winthrop (1) 130

4. Gardner-Webb 111

5. Longwood 109

6. USC Upstate 73

7. High Point (1) 67

8. Charleston Southern 35

9. Presbyterian 32

2023-24 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

First-Team

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville, 5th, F

Kelton Talford, Winthrop, Sr., F

DQ Nicholas, Gardner-Webb, Sr., G

DaQuan Smith, Radford, R-Sr., G

Bryan Antoine, Radford, Sr., G

Second-Team

Kasen Harrison, Winthrop, Sr., G

Justin Bailey, USC Upstate, So., G

Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern, Jr., F

Trae Broadnax, USC Upstate, R-Jr., G/F

Sin’Cere McMahon, Winthrop, Sr., G

