Deputies searching for suspect near Bees Ferry Rd.

Charleston County deputies are looking for a person after they fled from a traffic stop in the West Ashley area.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are looking for a person after they fled from a traffic stop in the West Ashley area.

A deputy attempted to pull a person over around 3 p.m. when the driver fled from the area. Deputies pursued the vehicle and it ended in the area of Bees Ferry Road and Blue Water Way.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the driver fled from the vehicle, and a search is underway.

They said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

