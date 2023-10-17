DeSantis to visit South Carolina this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make four stops across South Carolina later this week.

Desantis will make stops in Anderson, Rock Hill, Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet.

Exact dates and locations have not yet been announced, though the event in Murrells Inlet is expected to happen around noon on Friday.

DeSantis visited North Charleston back in April as part of a national book tour. In his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” he discusses his time as Florida’s governor and his vision for America. That visit came shortly before he officially announced he would run for the GOP nomination.

He scrapped plans to visit South Carolina in August in order to return to Florida as Tropical Storm Idalia was threatening that state.

