Drama Kids International to testify for the arts and Title I schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drama Kids International’s South Carolina branches are set to testify before the state Senate Joint Education Committee on Tuesday.

At the committee hearing, Drama Kids Greenville, Drama Kids Charleston South and Drama Kids Charleston East and Summerville will put forth a proposal to offer curriculum-based drama classes to all Title I elementary schools in the state.

They will be making their pitch at a 5 p.m. hearing being held at the Charleston County Council Chambers at 4045 Bridgeview Dr. in North Charleston, where the committee is stopping as a part of their tour of the state.

This hearing will be livestreamed from the Statehouse website.

