SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Police searching for missing 18-year-old

Cra’lyreia Shantrel Williams, 18, was last heard from by a family member on Monday at...
Cra’lyreia Shantrel Williams, 18, was last heard from by a family member on Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Cra’lyreia Shantrel Williams, 18, was last heard from by a family member on Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say she could be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Sequoia with South Carolina license plates NGF 238.

Williams is approximately 5-foot-seven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, a blue Walmart vest and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Mount Pleasant Police says all four suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle...
Four who ran from stolen vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant in custody
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.
Moncks Corner man identified in fatal College Park Rd. crash
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident

Latest News

The “Operation Safe Fund” event is designed to help people avoid becoming victims of robbery...
N. Charleston Police to encourage opening bank accounts to prevent crime, loss
Drama Kids International’s South Carolina branches are set to testify before the state Senate...
Drama Kids International to testify for the arts and Title I schools
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again