Georgetown Police searching for missing 18-year-old

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Cra’lyreia Shantrel Williams, 18, was last heard from by a family member on Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say she could be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Sequoia with South Carolina license plates NGF 238.

Williams is approximately 5-foot-seven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, a blue Walmart vest and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.