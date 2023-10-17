SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Las Vegas Sphere gets in Halloween spirit with amazing jack-o’-lantern display

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o'-lantern for the remainder of October. (Source: Sphere Entertainment / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – The hottest new concert venue in the country is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o’-lantern for the remainder of October.

The $2.3 billion venue just opened on Sept. 29 with a U2 concert after five years of construction.

The venue’s unique spherical shape is lit up at night with different stunning projections. On the inside, guests are treated to floor-to-ceiling projections and light shows for a fully immersive experience.

The building stands 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the largest spherical building in the world.

Sphere is the most expensive entertainment venue built in Las Vegas, surpassing Allegiant Stadium that opened in 2020 and cost $1.9 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Mount Pleasant Police says all four suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle...
Four who ran from stolen vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant in custody
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.
Moncks Corner man identified in fatal College Park Rd. crash
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident

Latest News

The Mount Holly Century Aluminum plant in Goose Creek says it is working to resolve an issue...
‘Alumina dust’ issue fixed, Berkeley Co. plant returns to normal operations
Some female frogs fake their own deaths to dodge unwanted male attention, study finds.
Some female frogs play dead to avoid mating with males, study finds
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deputies searching for suspect near Bees Ferry Rd.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
Trash found in a nearby stormwater drains off of Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley have concerned...
Community concerned with trash along Bees Ferry Road: ‘It’s just sad’