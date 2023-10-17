Man charged after Dorchester County chase, deputies say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a chase in a U-Haul truck.

Tommy Howard Kennedy, 34, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, jail records show.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to stop Kennedy near Boone Hill Road in Summerville when he ran from deputies.

Kennedy proceeded to crash the U-Haul truck into a ditch and fled on foot before being caught during a K-9 track, deputies said.

Deputies said Kennedy also had outstanding warrants in Berkeley County.

