Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle collision.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle collision.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 17 near Theater Drive.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 18-year-old Lucas Estevez from Texas.

Estevez died from injuries sustained in the collision between his motorcycle and a vehicle. He was wearing a helmet, O’Neal said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact SPO Lipari with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at LLipari@tompsc.com

