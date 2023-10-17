SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again

The South Carolina Court of Appeals is allowing convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh to set aside his appeal so he can officially request a new murder trial.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Murdaugh family’s former estate, Moselle, is on the market again.

The property including 1,700 acres of hunting land and the kennels where Alex Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021 sold earlier this year for $3.9 million.

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting property.

Now the house and 21 acres around it are listed for sale for $1.9 million.

The kennels and additional surrounding land are not part of the sale, according to information from Crosby Land Company.

Below is a brochure from Crosby Land Company about the property:

MORE NEWS: SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Mount Pleasant Police says all four suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle...
Four who ran from stolen vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant in custody
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.
Moncks Corner man identified in fatal College Park Rd. crash
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident

Latest News

Cra’lyreia Shantrel Williams, 18, was last heard from by a family member on Monday at...
Georgetown Police searching for missing 18-year-old
The Youth Challenge Academy works to empower and prepare youth to develop personal, academic,...
VIDEO: SC Youth Challenge Academy gives teens an opportunity for success
Dickie Miler is looking to become the next mayor of Summerville.
VIDEO: Catching up with Summerville mayoral candidate Dickie Miler
The “Operation Safe Fund” event is designed to help people avoid becoming victims of robbery...
N. Charleston Police to encourage opening bank accounts to prevent crime, loss
Drama Kids International’s South Carolina branches are set to testify before the state Senate...
Drama Kids International to testify for the arts and Title I schools