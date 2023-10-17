N. Charleston Police to encourage opening bank accounts to prevent crime, loss

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police will host an event on Saturday that encourages people who do not have a bank account to open one.

The “Operation Safe Fund” event is designed to help people avoid becoming victims of robbery and protect their income by opening a bank account.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a government corporation that insures deposits made at commercial banks and savings banks, estimated in a 2021 report that approximately 6 million people were “unbanked,” meaning no one in their household had a checking or savings account at a bank or credit union.

The study found the unbanked rate to be higher among Black and Hispanic households as well as among lower-income and less-educated households; working-age households with a disability and single-mother households.

The top two reasons given for not having a bank account, the study found, were concern about not having enough money to meet minimum balance requirements and distrust of banks.

But the FDIC says many of its insured banks offer accounts with low or no monthly maintenance fees with a direct deposit or minimum balance. Having money deposited into a bank protects it from theft, fire, flood, loss or damage, the agency said.

It also protects consumers from paying fees for check cashing and the use of money orders or cashier’s checks to pay bills, their website states.

The North Charleston Police bank event is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the El Molino restaurant at 5900 Rivers Ave.

Representatives from area banks will be on hand to help answer questions and assist people in opening bank accounts.

