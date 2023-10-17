SC Lottery
New app to provide mobile access to Charleston trash schedules for residents

The Charleston Environmental Services Division announced the launch of a new mobile app that will grant residents access to the schedules of utility services in their area.(Live 5)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Environmental Services Division announced the launch of a new mobile app that will grant residents access to the schedules of utility services in their area.

The app, called “CHS TrashTracker,” will allow users located within Charleston city limits to enter their addresses and obtain their area’s garbage and trash collection schedules. They will be able to print these schedules and sync them with their Apple, Google or Microsoft calendars. The app will also be able to send reminders out via email, text message or phone calls.

CHS TrashTracker will be providing users with schedule change alerts and information about other city services, as well as allowing them to submit work order requests to a variety of city departments.

“Here in the city, we’re committed to providing our residents with the highest quality service possible,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “And the launch of this new mobile app is the latest example of our ongoing efforts to make city programs – and the teams that deliver them – more efficient, reliable and accessible than ever.”

The app is now available for download on both Apple and Android phones.

