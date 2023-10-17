SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Mount Pleasant Police says all four suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle...
Four who ran from stolen vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant in custody
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.
Moncks Corner man identified in fatal College Park Rd. crash
FILE - An off-duty police officer disarmed a man inside a South Carolina Walmart following a...
Off-duty police officer disarms man inside Walmart after road rage incident

Latest News

Berkeley County School Board member David Barrow is questioning a recent decision made by the...
Berkeley Co. School board member questions legality of administration decision
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat
The Mount Holly Century Aluminum plant in Goose Creek says it is working to resolve an issue...
‘Alumina dust’ issue fixed, Berkeley Co. plant returns to normal operations
Trash found in a nearby stormwater drains off of Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley have concerned...
Community concerned with trash along Bees Ferry Road: ‘It’s just sad’
Long-time homeowners near the Edgebrook and College Park Road intersection believe safety...
Summerville neighbors worry development will bring more safety hazards to roads