Organization announces free transportation service for upcoming election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation has announced that it will once again be providing free nonpartisan transportation for the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

The coalition has been providing this service since 2000.

Transportation efforts will go from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Election Day for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Orangeburg counties.

Those interested in utilizing this service are encouraged to call at least one week before the day of the election. The SCCVP can be reached at 843-225-0822 or toll-free at 1-833-348-7350.

