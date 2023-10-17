Osborne tabbed Big South-OVC Freshman of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Big South-OVC tabbed Zolten Osborne as the alliance’s Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. This marked the third weekly award given to a Charleston Southern football player this campaign.

The freshman quarterback has shined in his first three career starts with Saturday’s performance against Lindenwood being the best to date. The Bucs came into the contest without a passing score all season, but Osborne changed that quickly, tossing one to Landon Sauers on the opening drive to open the scoring. Osborne would then toss his second of the game in the closing seconds of the first stanza as Will Kakavitsas was the beneficiary of the second.

The Buccaneers have had a player honored in three of the seven editions of the alliance’s awards so far this season, the other two being Sam Babbush for his game-winning field goal to lift the Bucs over Kennesaw State and Leon Thomas after his pick-six on the road at Clemson helped him earn Freshman of the week honors after the second week of the season.

Charleston Southern hits the road for their next affair as they make their first trip outside of the Carolinas to visit UT Martin Saturday, October 21. The two teams have met just one time previously, as that contest came back in 1994. The action is set for a 3:00 p.m. kick in Martin, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.