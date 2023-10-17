SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

A Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Little League umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Mount Pleasant Police says all four suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle...
Four who ran from stolen vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant in custody
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed in Ladson.
Moncks Corner man identified in fatal College Park Rd. crash
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district

Latest News

Berkeley County School Board member David Barrow is questioning a recent decision made by the...
Berkeley Co. School board member questions legality of administration decision
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat
The Mount Holly Century Aluminum plant in Goose Creek says it is working to resolve an issue...
‘Alumina dust’ issue fixed, Berkeley Co. plant returns to normal operations
Trash found in a nearby stormwater drains off of Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley have concerned...
Community concerned with trash along Bees Ferry Road: ‘It’s just sad’
Long-time homeowners near the Edgebrook and College Park Road intersection believe safety...
Summerville neighbors worry development will bring more safety hazards to roads