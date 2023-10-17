Parts of Orangeburg, Dorchester counties under boil water advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Areas of Orangeburg and Dorchester counties are under boil water advisories due to breakages in their respective water systems.

The St. George Water Department issued its boil water advisory Tuesday, advising those located along Washington Heights, North Metts St. from Highway 78 to Railroad Avenue and the area of Gavin Street from Washington to Ann Streets to boil water at a vigorous rolling boil for at least one full minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified of this issue. The system is being flushed and tested.

Areas of Orangeburg County were advised by the City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities that its water customers along Sprinkle Avenue, First Street, Gardenia Drive, Winslow, Symphony Street, Jordon Street, Albertson Street, Recap Road and Roache Court to also boil water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking.

This advisory is caused by a leak on a foot-long water main along Sprinkle Avenue that required the water to be shut down for repairs. Any water customers near the affected area who have lost water, water pressure or both are also advised to boil their water until otherwise notified.

