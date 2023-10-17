Police seek information on person of interest in James Island property crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police is seeking to identify a person of interest connected to a string of property crimes on James Island.

Police say they responded to Dexter Lane on Thursday in reference to a series of property crimes in the area.

Officers said they were able to develop a person of interest during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s central detective at 843-720-2422 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.