Police seek information on person of interest in James Island property crimes

Charleston Police is seeking to identify a person of interest connected to a string of property crimes on James Island.(Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police is seeking to identify a person of interest connected to a string of property crimes on James Island.

Police say they responded to Dexter Lane on Thursday in reference to a series of property crimes in the area.

Officers said they were able to develop a person of interest during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s central detective at 843-720-2422 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 to remain anonymous.

