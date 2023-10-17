SC Shrimp Association asks public’s help in fighting imported shrimp crisis

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Shrimpers Association has announced its new leadership team for the 2023-2025 term.

This comes after an emergency meeting was called to address the imported shrimp crisis and elect leaders to navigate the challenges faced by local shrimpers.

The newly elected leadership team will shoulder the responsibility of representing the interests of S.C. shrimpers at both state and federal levels.

Their primary focus is on promoting the sustainability of the shrimping industry in the region, particularly in the face of the imported shrimp crisis.

This is why community support is crucial in upholding the heritage and future of S.C. shrimping.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about 90% of the shrimp consumed in the U.S. is imported.

A majority of imported shrimp comes from Southeast Asian countries while the remaining 10% of shrimp consumed in the U.S. is wild-caught domestic shrimp.

Which comes from the Gulf of Mexico, the South Atlantic, and the Pacific Northwest.

Wild-caught domestic shrimp is considered more sustainable than imported shrimp because it is subject to stricter food safety regulations.

However, wild-caught domestic shrimp is also more expensive than imported shrimp.

This is because the supply of wild-caught domestic shrimp is limited and the cost of catching it is higher.

Rocky Magwood, a fourth-generation shrimper, and the President of the S.C. Shrimp Association says their goal is to get more people buying fresh shrimp.

“We have a great thing here in South Carolina that a lot of people love us and the support us very much and in the change that we’re seeing though there’s less boats and there’s a lot more imported shrimp. And we’ve been fighting the imported shrimp since the 90s and it’s gotten even worse. We’re worse off now than we’ve ever been”, Magwood said.

Magwood talks about some of the immediate actions they plan to implement to tackle these issues.

”Well, we’re trying to get after a disaster bill is what we’re looking for because we’re having a disaster. There’s so much shrimp dropped into the local and all of the United States market of imported shrimp that there’s no space in the Freezer for wild-caught shrimp”, Magwood said.

Not only are shrimpers fighting against the import crisis but also inflation.

Unfortunately, the price of wild-caught domestic shrimp has not gone up, but the material and equipment needed to shrimp have.

