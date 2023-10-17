SC Lottery
SLED K-9’s death sparks calls at State House for tougher criminal penalties

South Carolina leaders are calling for tougher criminal penalties following the death of a SLED K-9 last month.
By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina leaders are calling for tougher criminal penalties following the death of a SLED K-9 last month.

K-9 Rico, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who served on SLED’s SWAT and K-9 Tracking teams, was shot and killed during a 26-hour manhunt for a shooting suspect in Charleston County.

Law enforcement later fatally shot the suspect himself, Ernest Burbage III, who they say had shot and wounded two people before killing the dog.

Burbage was a convicted felon, and court records show just weeks before the shooting and manhunt on Johns Island, he had pleaded guilty to another weapons charge.

But he avoided any additional jail time, as Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price gave him credit for time previously served.

“If he had been where he should’ve been, which is doing his penance in a penitentiary, in a jail, this would not have happened,” Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters.

After attending Rico’s memorial service in Columbia on Oct. 4, McMaster reiterated a call he has repeatedly made for over a year now, imploring the legislature to impose stronger penalties on people who illegally possess guns in South Carolina.

“If you are a felon, it is illegal for you to have a gun in your hand. This man was a convicted felon. He should not have had that rifle,” he said.

The governor also urged lawmakers to close the “revolving door” for repeat violent offenders, arguing the bond reform bill they passed earlier this year, and which he signed into law, was watered down.

“At some point, our judges and others have to wake up and realize the damage this is doing to our people,” McMaster said.

SLED Chief Mark Keel agreed as he stood alongside the governor, saying his agents and other law enforcement officers across the state repeatedly deal with the same criminals, committing new crimes.

“It’s got to stop at some point,” Keel said. “Citizens want to feel safe in our communities, and we can’t feel safe when you don’t have justice and don’t have justice in a timely fashion.”

Another bill filed at the State House, H.3247, would increase prison time for people who harm law enforcement K-9s.

“I think they’re just as important as our officers, and they need to be treated so, especially when they become an officer down,” Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens, said.

Collins has filed the bill multiple times in previous sessions, but it has failed to become law every time.

He has named the most recent version of the legislation “Fargo and Hyco’s Law,” in honor of South Carolina K-9s killed in the line of duty in years past, and he plans to add Rico’s name to it, along with that of Roscoe, a K-9 with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office killed in 2020.

“With each session, when I continue reintroducing and then I’ll just continue listing the names in the memory of those K-9s, and hopefully we will ultimately pass a bill,” Collins said.

The legislature is out of session right now, so as with any other bill, the earliest lawmakers would be able to act on these proposals is January, when they return to Columbia.

