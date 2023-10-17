SC Lottery
Songbird once found in southeast US among 21 species delisted from Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Bachman warbler is among 21 species now considered...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Bachman warbler is among 21 species now considered extinct.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A songbird native to Florida is among 21 species delisted from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction.

The Bachman’s Warbler is among the 21 species now considered extinct. The songbird was commonly seen in southeastern states including Florida and South Carolina and was first listed as endangered in 1967. The last sighting of the bird species took place in the 1980s.

Also among the delisted species, which consist mostly of birds, fish and mussels, is the only mammal, the Little Mariana fruit bat, which is native to Guam.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the now extinct species were mostly listed in the 1970s and 1980s and were in low numbers or likely extinct at the time they were listed.

The Service originally proposed to delist 23 species in September 2021 due to extinction, but decided to remove two from the delisting due to public feedback and new surveys which identified new potentially suitable habitats for the species.

One of the species kept on the list was the ivory-billed woodpecker.

The Service said the 21 species being delisted highlight the importance of the ESA and efforts to save animal species before declines become irreversible.

The final rule to delist 21 species from the ESA due to extinction was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday and is effective for 30 days after the publish date.

