Special called meeting could decide Charleston school superintendent’s fate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that will decide the fate of the district’s superintendent.

Board members will go into executive session to “review a proposed settlement agreement and release from Dr. Eric Gallien.”

This comes after Gallien was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into an employee complaint.

Earlier this month, Gallien filed a lawsuit against the district alleging district policies and the school board of trustees hamper his ability to effectively do his job.

Monday night, community members and some school board members gathered and continued to question decisions the board has made in recent weeks.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the district headquarters.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.