State Infrastructure Bank approves updated payment amount for I-526 extension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Preliminary work to extend Interstate 526 through West Ashley and Johns Island into James Island has once again been given the green light.

Since the pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have caused the cost for the project to increase. Tuesday, the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank approved their updated share of the funding, $75 million, to continue prepping the land for the extension. Earlier this year, Charleston County also approved a $75 million payment to finish the first steps of the road.

Many elected officials from the Lowcountry traveled to the state capitol today to advocate for the completion of the I-526 extension.

Jenny Costa-Honeycutt, the vice chair of Charleston County Council, gave a presentation about the county council’s plan to fund the project and their thoughts on the need for the highway.

“With the region’s explosive population growth, the need to finish 526 has never been greater. Traffic volume is no longer just an issue of convenience, it has become a serious safety concern. This area has higher crash rates than the statewide average and higher fatality rates,” Costa-Honeycutt said.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byers and statehouse Rep. Gary Brewer all expressed their support for the project.

Robby Maynor, head of the Communities and Transportation Program at Coastal Conservation League, also attended to ask questions and express his concerns. The Coastal Conservation League was one of the parties who filed a 2019 lawsuit against the expansion project for various concerns.

“I think we’re all sort of in agreement that there is congestion issues in Charleston County. I think the disagreement is in, is this the way to address congestion,” Maynor says.

Tuesday’s meeting ended with the bank board unanimously voting to provide the $74 million ask to continue preliminary work on the extension.

As of right now, the expected cost for the overall project to extend the highway by about 9 miles is between $2.2 and $2.4 billion. The state infrastructure bank has committed to pay up to 410 million toward the project and the county will fund the rest.

County officials said they are confident that voters will support the continuation of a half-cent transportation sales tax, when put to a vote in 2024, to fund the future payments for the extension.

Tuesday’s approval at the state bank was only for the now-heightened cost of finishing the prep work - meaning phases one and two of building the extension are still a ways off, but many at the meeting were excited to get the go-ahead to keep work moving.

