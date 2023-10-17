SC Lottery
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple. (KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple because of a malfunction within the LED light fixture.

“They start off white and normal and then they just gradually turn more violet and dim,” said Charlese Butler, spokesperson for the City of Temple.

She said the city inspected streetlights in the area last week and found 11 lights were purple.

Other purple lights can be found throughout central Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports 48 lights are currently affected by the LED defect in the Waco District, which includes Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone, Hamilton, Coryell, Bell and Falls counties.

Butler said the city has not found that the lights have impacted drivers.

DOT said while the lights are not standard, they have not been hazardous to drivers.

Butler said the city is expecting to see more lights turn purple throughout the area.

“We will probably see more changes in those lights because that has happened with most of them,” she said. “It’s likely to see a significant amount changing in the future.”

DOT and Temple are trying to get rid of the lights.

A department spokesperson said the lights are under warranty, and they are working with the manufacturer.

Butler said Temple is aiming to replace the lights by next year.

“We are changing those lights out now as we see them,” Butler said.

